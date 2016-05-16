版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 01:27 BJT

BRIEF-American Capital sells portfolio co Pacific Handy Cutter

May 16 American Capital Ltd

* American Capital announces the sale of its portfolio company Pacific Handy Cutter and generates a 9.8% return on its investment

* Portfolio company PHC Sharp Holdings Inc, was sold To Levine Leichtman Capital Partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

