2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-The Chemours Co extends exchange offer for some senior notes

May 16 The Chemours Co:

* The Chemours Company extends exchange offer for its 6.625% senior notes due 2023 and 7.000% senior notes due 2025

* Exchange offer will now expire at 11:59 p.m. , New York City time, on May 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

