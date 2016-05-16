BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas intends to file for CCAA protection

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
May 16 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :
* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited intends to file for CCAA protection and receives commitments for up to US$20 million of financing
* To seek approval to initiate sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with ccaa proceedings
* At this time, there are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company
* Will seek approval of appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor to oversee ccaa proceedings
* Special committee of board determined it was in best interests of company to apply for creditor protection under CCAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.