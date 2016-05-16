版本:
BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas intends to file for CCAA protection

May 16 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd :

* Connacher Oil and Gas Limited intends to file for CCAA protection and receives commitments for up to US$20 million of financing

* To seek approval to initiate sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with ccaa proceedings

* At this time, there are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company

* Will seek approval of appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as monitor to oversee ccaa proceedings

* Special committee of board determined it was in best interests of company to apply for creditor protection under CCAA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

