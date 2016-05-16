版本:
BRIEF-CanWel Building Materials Q1 rev rose 24 pct to C$198 mln

May 16 Canwel Building Materials Group Ltd :

* Canwel Building Materials announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Qtrly net earnings $912,000 versus net loss of $1.2 million

* Q1 revenue rose 24 percent to C$198 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

