版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 03:35 BJT

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & co. acquires Hogan Insurance Services

May 16 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Arthur J. Gallagher & co. Acquires Hogan Insurance Services, Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐