2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Diversified Royalty says expects continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending to impact Franworks' 2016 restaurant sales in Alberta

May 16 Diversified Royalty

* Expects continued weakness in consumer discretionary spending to impact franworks' 2016 restaurant sales in alberta ,other prairie provinces

* Diversified Royalty Corp announces first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

