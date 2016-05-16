版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Usell.com Q1 revenue rose 948 percent to $22.5 mln

May 16 Usell.Com Inc

* usell.com reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue rose 948 percent to $22.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

