版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:12 BJT

BRIEF-China Recycling Q1 sales fell 26.7 percent to $4.89 mln

May 16 China Recycling Energy Corp

* Qtrly net income was us$93 thousand, down 97.8% from us$4.14 million

* China recycling energy corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales fell 26.7 percent to $4.89 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐