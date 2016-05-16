版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Yew Bio-pharm Q1 EPS $0.02

May 16 Yew Bio-pharm Group Inc

* Pharm group reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 226 percent to $8.6 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐