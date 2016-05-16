版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Polaris Industries says COO Bennett Morgan retires

May 16 Polaris Industries Inc

* Does not plan to hire a new president/coo

* Company does not plan to hire a new president/coo

* Bennett morgan, president and chief operating officer, retires from polaris Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐