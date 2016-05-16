版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-DGSE Companies Q1 loss $0.06/shr from cont ops

May 16 DGSE Companies Inc

* Dgse companies, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue fell 8.5 percent to $11.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

