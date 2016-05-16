版本:
BRIEF-Acorn Energy Q1 revenue rises to $4.8 mln

May 17 Acorn Energy Inc

* Wireless remote monitoring leader Acorn Energy reports Q1 results and reviews progress and outlook on call today at 5:00 pm ET

* Q1 revenue $4.8 million versus $3.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

