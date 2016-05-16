版本:
2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-American Farmland reports Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.04 per share

May 16 American Farmland Co

* American farmland announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue rose 4.2 percent to $2.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $3.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

