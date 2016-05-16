版本:
BRIEF-Electronic Cigarettes International Q1 loss $0.27/shr

May 16 Electronic Cigarettes International Group Ltd

* Qtrly loss per share $0.27

* Electronic cigarettes international group reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent to $11.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

