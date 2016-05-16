版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:13 BJT

BRIEF-Forward Industries posts Q2 EPS of $0.02

May 17 Forward Industries Inc

* Forward reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue $7.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

