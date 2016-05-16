版本:
中国
2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Parkervision posts Q1 loss per share of $0.45

May 17 Parkervision Inc

* Parkervision reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.45 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

