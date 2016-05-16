版本:
BRIEF-Sito Mobile posts quarterly loss per share of $0.07

May 17 Sito Mobile Ltd

* Sito Mobile qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Quarterly revenue rose 72 percent to $6.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

