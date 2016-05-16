版本:
BRIEF-Blue Calypso posts Q1 loss per share of $0.16

May 17 Blue Calypso Inc

* Blue calypso reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $300,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

