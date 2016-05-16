版本:
BRIEF-Syndax Pharmaceuticals posts Q1 loss per share of $2.85

May 17 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Syndax Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business update following IPO

* Q1 loss per share $2.85

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

