BRIEF-Sophiris Bio Inc Q1 loss per share $0.13

May 16 Sophiris Bio Inc

* Sophiris Bio reports first quarter 2016 financial results and key business highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

