版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Vermillion Inc Q1 loss per share $0.09

May 16 Vermillion Inc

* Expect net cash utilization of $2.0 million - $3.0 million in q2 of 2016

* Vermillion reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

