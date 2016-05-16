版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-TSS Inc reports Q1 loss per share $0.07

May 16 TSS Inc

* Gross margin of 17% in Q1 of 2016 compared with 33% in Q1 of 2015.

* TSS inc. reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue $7.7 million versus $7.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐