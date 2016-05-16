BRIEF-The One Group reports Q1 adj loss of $0.02 per share

May 16 One Group Hospitality Inc

* One Group Hospitality says total food and beverage sales at owned and managed units increased 17.2% to $35.2 million compared to $30.0 million in Q1 of 2015

* Total owned unit net revenues increased 47.9% to $14.4 million in Q1 of 2016

* Comparable sales from owned stk units increased 2.4% for quarter

* The one group announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.02

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)