2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Intersections reports Q1 loss of $0.19 per share

May 16 Intersections Inc

* Intersections inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.19

* Q1 revenue $45.6 million versus $55.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

