2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Quest Resource reports Q1 loss of $0.02 per share

May 16 Quest Resource Holding Corp

* Increased revenue by $5.8 million, or 14.4% to $45.8 million for Q1 of 2016

* Net loss per basic and diluted share was $0.02 for quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Quest resource reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 14.4 percent to $45.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

