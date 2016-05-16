版本:
BRIEF-Dynatronics says Q3 sales rose 10.7 pct to $7.4 million

May 16 Dynatronics Corp

* Dynatronics Corp qtrly loss per share $.19

* Dynatronics announces fiscal 2016 third quarter financial results

* Q3 sales rose 10.7 percent to $7.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

