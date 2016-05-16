版本:
BRIEF-Implant Sciences Q3 revenue rises to $10.92 million

May 16 Implant Sciences Corp

* Implant sciences reports third quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 230.5 percent to $10.92 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

