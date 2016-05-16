版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Payment Data Systems reports Q1 earnings of $0.00 per share

May 16 Payment Data Systems Inc

* Total dollars processed for q1 2016 exceeded $737 million, compared to $797 million in q1 of 2015

* Credit card transaction processing volume and credit card dollars processed in q1 increased 6% and 5%, respectively

* Payment data systems announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Q1 revenue fell 13.7 percent to $3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐