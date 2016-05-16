版本:
BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics Q1 loss per share $0.27

May 16 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc

* Asterias biotherapeutics reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $1.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $874,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

