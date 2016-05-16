BRIEF-Fox Factory amends credit facility to include $100 million revolving facility

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Fox Factory Holding Corp
* Says amended credit facility includes a five-year $100 million senior-secured revolving credit facility
* Says amended credit facility also includes a five-year $75 million senior-secured term loan facility
* Says in addition, amended and restated facility provides company with a $100 million accordion feature
* Fox Factory Holding Corp. Announces completion of second amendment and restatement of its revolving credit and term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.