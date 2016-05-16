版本:
BRIEF-Tomi Environmental reports Q1 loss per share of $0.01

May 16 Tomi Environmental Solutions Inc:

* Tomi reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $1.7 million versus $676,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

