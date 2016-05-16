版本:
BRIEF-Barfresh Food reports quarterly sales of $275,000

May 16 Barfresh Food Group Inc

* Barfresh provides update on recent business progress

* Quarterly sales $275,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

