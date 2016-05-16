BRIEF-Aegerion Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 non-gaap loss of $1.72 per share

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc Says Continues To Expect Full
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says recorded total net product sales of $35.7 million in q1 of 2016
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says expect research and development expenses to decrease slightly in 2016 as compared to 2015
* Year 2016 global net product sales to be between $130 million and $150 million
* Year 2016 global net product sales of juxtapid to be between $90 million and $100 million
* Year 2016 global net product sales of myalept to be between $40 million and $50 million
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc says s currently analyzing all areas of investment and resources with a goal of reducing 2016 expenses
* Aegerion Pharmaceuticals announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $2.22
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $1.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.