BRIEF-Differential Brands Q1 loss per share $0.52

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Differential Brands Group Inc
* "well positioned for organic growth in back half of 2016"
* Differential brands group inc. Reports adjusted operating income of $2.4 million for the 1st quarter of fiscal 2016
* Q1 loss per share $0.52
* Q1 sales rose 84 percent to $34.9 million
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.