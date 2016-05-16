版本:
BRIEF-Differential Brands Q1 loss per share $0.52

May 16 Differential Brands Group Inc

* "well positioned for organic growth in back half of 2016"

* Differential brands group inc. Reports adjusted operating income of $2.4 million for the 1st quarter of fiscal 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.52

* Q1 sales rose 84 percent to $34.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

