BRIEF-Mimecast Q4 loss per share $0.04

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Mimecast Ltd Qtrly Non
* Gaap net loss was $0.00 per share
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $35.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $166.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $0.3 million to $1.4 million
* Q1 revenue view $38.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mimecast announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $39.5 million to $39.9 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $170.2 million to $175.9 million
* Q4 revenue $36.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.