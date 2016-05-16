版本:
BRIEF-Mimecast Q4 loss per share $0.04

May 16 Mimecast Ltd Qtrly Non

* Gaap net loss was $0.00 per share

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $35.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $166.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2017 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of $0.3 million to $1.4 million

* Q1 revenue view $38.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mimecast announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.04

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $39.5 million to $39.9 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $170.2 million to $175.9 million

* Q4 revenue $36.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $35.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

