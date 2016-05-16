版本:
BRIEF-Spanish Broadcasting reports qtrly loss of $1.56 per share

May 16 Spanish Broadcasting System Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $1.56

* Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. Reports results for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 revenue $31.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

