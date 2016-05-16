版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Media Holdings Q3 sales rise to $14 million

May 16 Alliance Media Holdings Inc

* Alliance media holdings inc. Reports financial results for the three and nine months ended march 31, 2016

* Q3 sales rose 6 percent to $14 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

