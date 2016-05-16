版本:
BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Q1 loss per share $10.42

May 16 Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Eiger Biopharmaceuticals provides corporate update and reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $10.42 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

