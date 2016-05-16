BRIEF-Mimecast Q4 revenue increases 20 pct to $36.9 mln

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Mimecast Ltd
* Mimecast Ltd says qtrly revenue on a constant currency basis increased 29% compared to q4 of 2015
* Revenue for Q4 of 2016 was $36.9 million, an increase of 20% compared to $30.7 million of revenue recognized in q4 of 2015
* Mimecast Ltd says added 1,800 net new customers in q4 of 2016
* For FY 2017, expect constant currency revenue growth to be between 22% and 26% and revenue to be between $170.2 million to $175.9 million
* For Q1 of 2017, expect constant currency revenue growth to be between 24% and 26% and revenue to be between $39.5 million to $39.9 million
* Mimecast announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.