BRIEF-Ricebran Technologies reports results for Q1 2016

May 16 Ricebran Technologies

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $9.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ricebran technologies reports financial results for q1 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue rose 4.1 percent to $10.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

