2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Xtera Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.35

May 16 Xtera Communications Inc

* Xtera announces fiscal second quarter financial results

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.35

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.38

* Q2 revenue rose 21 percent to $17.1 million

* Q2 revenue view $23 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

