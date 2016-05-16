版本:
2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-PDC Energy's revolving credit facility re-affirmed at $700 mln

May 16 Pdc Energy's

* Company has elected to keep its commitment level at $450 million

* Additionally, company issued 792,406 shares of common stock for premium in excess of conversion price of $42.40 per share

* Borrowing base on revolving credit facility re affirmed at $700 million; 3.25% convertible senior notes settled today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

