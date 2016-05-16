BRIEF-Office Depot terminates merger agreement with Staples

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
May 16 Office Depot Inc
* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples
* Executes $1.2 billion five-year extension to its credit facility
* Finalizing comprehensive business review
* Will receive $250 million termination fee from staples
* Additionally, company is analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives
* Analyzing various capital structure and shareholder return alternatives
* Engaged bain & company to assist with finalizing a comprehensive strategic review of its business
* Announced that it has successfully extended its asset-based credit facility for an additional five years
* New $1.2 billion facility will mature on may 13, 2021
* Will host a webcast and conference call with analysts and investors today at 5:15 p.m. Eastern time
* Office depot announces termination of merger agreement with staples
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.