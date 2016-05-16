BRIEF-Amaya reports Q1 revenues of $288.7 mln versus $272.3 mln

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Amaya Inc
* Qtrly revenues $288.7 million versus $272.3 million
* Qtrly diluted earnings from continuing operations per common share $ 0.28
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per diluted share $ 0.43
* For month of april 2016 , amaya estimates that unaudited consolidated revenues were approximately $96 million
* Special committee's review of strategic alternatives is active and ongoing
* CEO David Baazov and Daniel Sebag , Amaya's CFO, have advised board that they will not be standing for re-election as directors
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.50, revenue view c$378.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Amaya reports first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.