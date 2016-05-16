版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:50 BJT

BRIEF-Network-1 Technologies Q1 earnings per share $0.16

May 16 Network-1 Technologies Inc

* 1 reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $5.19 million versus $5.627 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐