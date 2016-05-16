版本:
BRIEF-Beacon roofing announces secondary offering of 8.5 mln shares

May 16 Beacon Roofing Supply Inc

* Beacon roofing supply announces secondary offering of 8,536,500 shares of common stock

* Selling stockholder will receive all net proceeds from offering, will not hold any shares after completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

