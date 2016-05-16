版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Sino Agro Food Q1 earnings per share $0.39

May 16 Sino Agro Food Inc

* Sino agro food, inc. Reports q1 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $71.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐