BRIEF-Isign Solutions Q1 revenue $276,000

May 16 Isign Solutions Inc

* Isign reports first quarter results

* Q1 revenue fell 38 percent to $276,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

