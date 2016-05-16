BRIEF-Spin Master announces C$130 mln equity financing

UPDATE 1-HSBC to shift staff from Britain to Paris after Brexit
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
May 16 Spin Master
* Offering includes a treasury offering of 2,450,000 subordinate voting shares by company for gross proceeds of approximately c$65 million
* Spin master corp says sale on a "bought deal" basis of 4.9 million subordinate voting shares of company at c$26.60 per subordinate voting
* Offering also includes secondary offering of 2.45 million subordinate voting shares by founders for gross proceeds of approximately c$65 million
* Spin master corp says will use net proceeds of treasury offering to reduce indebtedness under its revolving credit facility
* Spin master announces c$130 million equity financing and secondary offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Shares up 1 percent by 0821 GMT (Adds details, share price)
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said the government had received positive responses from Brussels after Prime Minister Theresa May set out her priorities for upcoming negotiations on leaving the European Union.
JAKARTA, Jan 18 The Indonesian unit of U.S. copper miner Freeport McMoRan Inc is expected to pay more in taxes once it obtains a new mining permit, a finance ministry official said, as part of new rules on the mining sector in Southeast Asia's largest economy.