BRIEF-National Commerce Corp announces pricing of $25 mln debt offering

May 16 National Commerce Corp

* National Commerce Corporation announces pricing of $25 million debt offering

* Notes will bear a fixed interest rate of 6.0% per year, from, and including May 19, 2016, to, but excluding June 1, 2021

* Says notes were offered to public at 100% of their face amount

