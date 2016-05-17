BRIEF-National Commerce Corp announces pricing of $25 mln debt offering

Some unskilled migration to UK likely to continue after Brexit - minister
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
May 16 National Commerce Corp
* National Commerce Corporation announces pricing of $25 million debt offering
* Notes will bear a fixed interest rate of 6.0% per year, from, and including May 19, 2016, to, but excluding June 1, 2021
* Says notes were offered to public at 100% of their face amount
* National Commerce Corporation announces pricing of $25 million debt offering
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ; )
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will still accept some unskilled migration after it leaves the European Union, Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.